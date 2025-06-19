UAE hosts major GCC policy dialogue to advance regional progress on women’s economic empowerment

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – A major regional policy dialogue led by the UAE Gender Balance Council, in collaboration with the World Bank concluded today in Dubai with renewed commitment from participating GCC countries to advance women’s economic empowerment through reform agendas, legal innovation, and institutional cooperation.

The ‘GCC Knowledge Exchange Workshop on Women’s Economic Empowerment’, organised under the UAE Gender Balance Centre for Excellence & Knowledge Exchange, brought together policymakers and gender balance leaders from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, in addition to leading experts from the World Bank.

The two-day event marked a key milestone in advancing GCC collaboration on gender balance. It provided a platform to share reform experiences, highlight high-impact policies, and lay the groundwork for a regional network focused on expanding women’s economic participation.

The gathering, which shared critical insights and discussed action plans for driving gender-responsive development across the region, reinforced GCC countries’ shared commitment to promoting women’s leadership in the workforce through evidence-based policymaking, legal reform, and practical implementation strategies.

H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of the Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said: “Women’s economic empowerment is not simply a policy objective, it is a force for transformation. It strengthens institutions, drives innovation, and ensures that progress is inclusive, resilient, and sustainable. Aligned with the UAE leadership’s far-reaching vision for sustainable development, we view regional cooperation and knowledge sharing as vital to advancing this cause.”

The UAE Gender Balance Council is committed to establishing meaningful partnerships with countries in the GCC region to foster shared learning, accelerate reform, and create a model for women’s economic empowerment that is truly unique to our region.”

“Together with the World Bank, a trusted global partner in gender-balance reform, we have created a platform that not only strengthens regional dialogue but also connects our efforts to the broader international movement for gender balance. This workshop reflects our shared belief that progress is faster, deeper, and more sustainable when driven through cooperation, innovation, and collective resolve.”

H.H. further said: “By providing a platform for meaningful dialogue, we seek to shape a future where inclusiveness drives opportunity, innovation and prosperity. The UAE is strongly committed to working with countries in the region to translate shared aspirations into effective systems, solutions and supportive environments that enable women to play more impactful roles across the full spectrum of economic life.”

Mona Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, said the knowledge-exchange event demonstrates the power of collective action and the importance of shared leadership in accelerating sustainable, inclusive development.

“Regional collaboration drives progress. By uniting to promote gender balance, we amplify our collective impact and ensure that every woman in the GCC has the chance to contribute to shaping a more inclusive future,” said Al Marri.

“Guided by the vision of our leadership, the UAE has placed gender balance at the heart of its national agenda and has worked to embed it across institutions, legislation, and economic strategy. The UAE Gender Balance Council, under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to deepening partnerships with countries in the GCC region to advance gender balance.”

“The UAE is proud to lead this initiative in partnership with the World Bank. This collaboration reflects our conviction that lasting progress stems from the combination of local knowledge and global expertise. The presence of leaders from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE at this gathering reflects our shared determination to learn from one another, harness collective strengths, and create practical solutions that deliver meaningful change.”

“This workshop opened new avenues for strengthening regional alignment towards building inclusive, opportunity-rich societies. I am confident that the momentum generated at this event will lead to greater cooperation and tangible impact.”

In her opening remarks, Mouza Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, welcomed the participating delegations and emphasised the importance of regional collaboration as a driver of lasting progress. She said the event exemplifies how countries across the GCC can build on their unique experiences to create high-growth economies in which both women and men can thrive.

“This gathering reflects not only the strength of our shared commitment to gender balance, but also the value we place on regional collaboration as a catalyst for progress. While each of our national journeys is unique, we are united by a common goal: to build inclusive and resilient economies where both women and men can thrive,” said Al Suwaidi.

She highlighted the role of the UAE Gender Balance Council in furthering the gender balance agenda under the leadership of H.H. Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Since its establishment in 2015, the Council has spearheaded forward-looking policies, legal reforms, and strategic partnerships aimed at embedding gender balance across national institutions and economic systems.

“We are proud to have hosted this important exchange of insights in collaboration with the World Bank, whose global expertise continues to inform and inspire meaningful progress in the region. The Gender Balance Centre for Excellence and Knowledge Exchange, launched as a joint initiative between the UAE and the World Bank, is one of our flagship platforms for promoting innovation, sharing insights, and strengthening regional dialogue.”

Al Suwaidi added that while progress has been made, significant gender gaps persist, particularly in economic participation across the MENA region. “This is why initiatives like this are so important. They give us the opportunity to listen, to share, and to act — to take what we learn and translate it into policies and reforms that move our societies forward. Together, we can shape a more inclusive future for the GCC region, touching the lives of generations to come.”

"We are proud to partner with the UAE Gender Balance Council in fostering knowledge exchange and innovation on women’s economic empowerment. This week, leveraging the joint UAE-World Bank platform, the UAE Gender Balance Centre for Excellence and Knowledge Exchange, we welcomed government delegations from the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain, who exchanged experiences in creating economic opportunities for women and inclusive labor markets. We look forward to scaling up such dialogues to deliver on our common goal: greater economic inclusion for women in the region and globally,'' said Iva Hamel, the World Bank’s Resident Representative to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The knowledge-exchange platform attracted wide participation from institutions across the three participating countries. These include representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, General Organisation of Social Insurance, and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation; Bahrain’s Ministry of Sustainable Development, Supreme Council for Women, and Tamkeen; and the UAE’s Ministries of Economy, Finance, Human Resources, and Family; the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood; the General Pension and Social Security Authority, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council; NAMA Women Advancement and the Dubai Women Establishment.

The first day of the workshop focused on policy frameworks for improving women’s access to employment, particularly through investments in childcare and maternity support. Discussions also addressed recent legal reforms and the evolving methodology of the World Bank’s Women, Business and the Law report.

The second day focused on country experience-sharing, with the UAE highlighting efforts to enhance gender balance in the labour market; Saudi Arabia presenting its progress in workforce participation and enhanced social insurance for women; and Bahrain showcasing its national upskilling and empowerment strategies for women.

The gathering concluded with a dedicated session on next steps and future collaboration. A joint brief capturing key insights and opportunities developed by the UAE Gender Balance Council and the World Bank was presented, helping ensure that this exchange marks the beginning of sustained cooperation. The event underscores the growing momentum of cooperation in the GCC toward creating an inclusive regional economy that brings widespread economic and social benefits.

