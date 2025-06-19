Share of electricity from renewables falls in early 2025: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – In the first quarter of 2025, 42.5% of net electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources. Compared with the first quarter of 2024, this represents a 4.3 percentage points (pp) decrease (from 46.8%), according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. The significant increase in electricity generation from solar (from 40.9 TWh in the first quarter 2024 to 55 TWh in the first quarter 2025) was not sufficient to compensate for the decrease in hydro and wind production (from 260.5 to 218.5 TWh over the same period).

Among EU countries, in the first quarter of 2025 Denmark had the highest share of renewables in net electricity generated with 88.5%, followed by Portugal (86.6%) and Croatia (77.3%). The lowest shares of renewables were recorded in Czechia (13.4%), Malta (14.4%) and Slovakia (15.1%).

In 19 EU countries, the share of renewable energy sources in net electricity generation decreased in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the first quarter of 2024, leading to significant changes in the ranking. This was related to the decrease in hydro and wind production. The largest drops were recorded in Greece (-12.4 pp), Lithuania (-12.0 pp) and Slovakia (-10.6 pp).

Most of the electricity generated from renewable sources in the first quarter of 2025 came from wind (42.5%), hydro (29.2%) and solar (18.1%), followed by combustible renewable fuels (9.8%) and geothermal energy (0.5%).