Countdown on for 28th Dubai Summer Surprises

DUBAI, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) – The countdown is on: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 is set to take over the city for its epic 28th edition from 27 June to 31 August, transforming the emirate into the ultimate summer destination with exceptional savings, endless excitement, and amazing new adventures.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most value-packed edition of DSS promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do, see, shop, and savour for 66 non-stop days. From life-changing raffles and incredible discounts to world-class gastronomy, hospitality, indoor family fun, and headline concerts, DSS delivers unforgettable moments for everyone, whether a resident, a visitor, or travelling in from across the UAE.

The jam-packed DSS calendar of events was unveiled at a special press preview event held today at the iconic Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the founding property of Jumeirah, characterised by its iconic wave-like architecture and renowned façade. The preview event showcased a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new DSS experiences and returning festival favourites, showcasing summer as the best-value time of year to experience Dubai across every preference and price point, with endless reasons to stay, play, shop and celebrate together.

The DSS Sales Season kicks off in full force over the opening weekend, launching 9 weeks of savings, surprises, and spectacular shopping across more than 800 brands at over 3,000 retailers. The first themed retail window, Summer Holiday Offers, begins on 27 June, offering citywide deals, mall activations, and exciting chances to win from the very first day.

Commenting on the full calendar reveal of DSS 2025, Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “This year’s Dubai Summer Surprises is our most dynamic and value-packed edition to date, with thousands of unbeatable offers, compelling retail promotions, and endless experiences showcasing everything that makes the emirate a truly global, world-class, and diverse family destination. Promising a summer well spent for everyone, DSS 2025 strengthens Dubai's standing as a city brimming with unbeatable value, seamlessly bringing together every major tourism pillar – be it retail, hospitality, entertainment, gastronomy, or leisure. Our packed programme offers compelling reasons for residents and visitors alike to stay and explore unique citywide experiences that are accessible, exciting, convenient, and full of unforgettable moments at the best value time of the year.

Al Khaja added: “With the introduction of three curated shopping seasons anchoring our citywide calendar this year, the 28th edition of DSS has been specially designed to cater to every age, preference, and price-point. Thanks to the continued support of our valued partners and stakeholders, we’re proud to deliver a summer where every moment has been specially designed to feel exciting, rewarding, and uniquely Dubai – ultimately reflecting the city’s energy, creativity, and commitment to world-class experiences. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled experiences for residents and visitors in line with the objectives of the D33 agenda to make Dubai one of the best places to live, visit, and work in the world.”