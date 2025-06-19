More than 20 countries taking measures to evacuate their citizens from Israel and Iran

CAPITALS, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) –More than 20 countries around the world are taking measures to evacuate their citizens from Israel and Iran as the two nations enter the seventh day of their air war and airspace in the region remains closed. Some countries temporarily closed their embassies, according to Reuters.

Australia: Around 1,500 Australians in Iran have registered for assistance, with another 1,200 Australians in Israel seeking to leave.

Austria: 48 Austrians left Israel and about 100 Austrians asked to leave Iran.

Bulgaria: Sofia has evacuated 17 of its diplomats and their families from Iran to Azerbaijan and is planning to repatriate them by land and air, the Bulgarian government said on Thursday. It said an administration at the Bulgarian embassy in Tehran was moving temporarily to Baku.

China: China has evacuated more than 1,600 citizens from Iran and hundreds more from Israel, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Czech Republic: A plane carrying 66 people evacuated from Israel landed near the capital, Prague.

France: Paris will arrange convoy by the end of the week to get French nationals without their own means of doing so to the Turkish or Armenian borders from Iran to access airports in those countries, French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Thursday. French citizens in Israel will be able to board buses starting Friday morning.

Germany: The German Foreign Ministry said that 345 Germans left the Middle East after the country provided charter flights.

Greece: Greece has evacuated 16 of its nationals and their families by land from Iran to Azerbaijan and is now working on their repatriation to Greece, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

India: So far 110 Indian students have been evacuated from northern Iran, having crossed over into Armenia on June 17, India's foreign ministry said.

Italy: 29 of the about 500 Italian nationals left Iran on Wednesday with assistance from the government, a diplomatic source said.

Japan: Japan's top government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Thursday Japan would send two Self-Defense Forces transport aircraft to Djibouti in eastern Africa in preparation for the evacuation of Japanese nationals from Iran and Israel. He also said the Japanese embassies in Israel and Iran were preparing to evacuate Japanese nationals to neighbouring countries by bus, with plans to implement evacuation as early as Thursday.

New Zealand: The government has temporarily closed its Tehran embassy and evacuated two staff and their family by land to Azerbaijan.

Poland: A group of Polish citizens evacuated from Iran landed in Warsaw on Thursday morning, ending the evacuation from the country, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson told journalists. The first plane evacuated from Israel landed in Warsaw on Wednesday morning and a second one is expected on Thursday afternoon from Amman, with 65 people on board.

Portugal: has temporarily shut its embassy in Iran and evacuated four of its citizens via Azerbaijan. It has received 130 repatriation requests from citizens in Israel and is organising a repatriation flight, expected to land in Portugal later on Thursday, the foreign ministry said.

Serbia: A group of 100 Serbs have fled Israel via Egypt, ambassador Miroljub Petrovic said on Thursday.

Sierra Leone: 36 of its citizens were evacuated to Armenia.

Slovakia: The first evacuation flight arrived in Bratislava on Monday, carrying 73 people, 25 tourists and five family members of diplomats working in Tel Aviv.

South Korea: Eighteen South Korean nationals and two of their family members who are Iranian nationals were evacuated by land from Iran, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

United States: The United States is working to evacuate U.S. citizens wishing to leave Israel by arranging flights and cruise ship departures, U.S. ambassador Mike Huckabee said in a post on X.

Vietnam: Foreign Ministry asked citizens in Israel and Iran to prepare for evacuation. It said that 18 Vietnamese had already been evacuated from Iran.