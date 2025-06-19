Palmeiras beat Al Ahly at CWC after weather delay

NEW YORK, 19th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Brazil's Palmeiras scored twice in the space of 10 second-half minutes to beat Al Ahly of Egypt 2-0 in their Group A Club World Cup clash at MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Victory lifts Palmeiras to four points, two clear of Porto and Inter Miami ahead of their meeting later tonight.

English referee Anthony Taylor took the two teams off the field while spectators were told by the public address announcer to leave their seats and seek shelter under the stadium concourse because of a "severe weather threat".

The precaution came despite no obvious signs of any storm, and after 30 minutes, spectators were told they could return to their seats. The game eventually restarted after a 50-minute delay, with Palmeiras keeping up their second-half dominance.