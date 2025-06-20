SCI dispatches 116,000 parcels via ‘Tarahum for Gaza’, ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

SHARJAH, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International (SCI), affirmed that contributing to the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign and “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” is a religious and humanitarian duty. He noted that these efforts reflect the wider support led by the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, to provide relief and help restore normal life in Gaza.

In conjunction with World Refugee Day on 20th June, Sheikh Saqr stated that SCI had implemented a wide range of relief projects, delivering around 116,000 diverse aid packages. These included over 32,000 food parcels distributed to displaced families and 10,000 blankets and heavy garments to help residents survive winter without heating.

The Sharjah Charity International also addressed children’s urgent needs by supplying 1,728 packs of baby formula, a product absent from local markets. Additionally, the charity distributed 3,000 fully stocked school bags to children returning to education under challenging circumstances.

SCI tackled water shortages by operating water tankers and restoring damaged wells. Recently, it launched a fundraising drive to dig 12 new wells, expected to benefit more than 312,000 people across Gaza.

Efforts to ensure food security included running 20 field kitchens serving daily meals to approximately 45,000 people and operating 10 bakeries producing bread for nearly 9,500 beneficiaries, addressing the acute bread shortage.

Sheikh Saqr affirmed that these efforts reflect the UAE’s broader commitment to immediate relief and long-term support in crisis zones.

He urged ongoing support for Gaza-related initiatives, emphasising that the aid carries not just material relief but also messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE's people.

