Ministry of Interior foils drug smuggling attempt

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The anti-narcotics departments of the Ministry of Interior have successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle and distribute narcotic pills within the country.

The operation was initiated following the monitoring of suspicious activity involving two individuals of Arab nationality, with investigations confirming their affiliation with an international drug trafficking network.

Based on confidential intelligence, specialised security teams carried out raids at two separate locations. In the first, a storage unit, suspects were caught preparing narcotic pills for domestic distribution. The second revealed a modified mechanical excavator used to smuggle concealed quantities of drugs.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted to working with partners who facilitated the shipment from Hamburg to one of the UAE’s ports. One individual had entered the country on a visit visa with the sole intention of executing the operation.

