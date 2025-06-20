TRENDS hosts symposium exploring prospects for China-Middle East relations

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, through its Virtual Office in China, kicked off its participation in the 31st edition of the Beijing International Book Fair 2025 by organising a research symposium titled “Prospects for China–Middle East Relations in Light of Global Transformations”, held at the centre’s booth at the China National Convention Centre.

Participants in the seminar—moderated by Farida Bai Yi Nan, Head of the Arabic Language Department at China Today magazine—discussed the role of the Belt and Road Initiative in enhancing Arab–Chinese economic integration, the opportunities and domains of cultural and educational cooperation between China and Arab countries, China’s position on key Middle Eastern issues, and how Chinese intellectual elites perceive partnerships with Gulf and Arab states.

Hu Jiyuan, a researcher at the Centre for Arab Studies at Zhejiang International Studies University, emphasised that cultural cooperation is a vital component in China–Arab relations. She noted that the exchange of knowledge and culture between China and Arab nations has reached a solid level. For example, over 48 universities in China teach the Arabic language, and enthusiasm for learning Chinese is rising across the Arab world. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have both incorporated Chinese into their national education curricula, and there are currently more than 20 Confucius Institutes across the Middle East.

Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Senior Researcher and Deputy Head of the Scientific Research Sector at TRENDS, stated that China–Arab relations represent a unique model of civilisational interaction, merging the authenticity of tradition with future aspirations for prosperity. What unites Arab nations and China, he said, is a shared vision for a prosperous future that does not come at the expense of history or cultural identity.

Al Shehhi added that recent years have witnessed significant developments in bilateral relations—not only in trade but also in deep cultural and educational cooperation, which serves as the cornerstone of building bridges of mutual understanding between peoples.

He pointed out that it is impossible to speak of Sino–Arab cooperation without mentioning the UAE model, as the UAE is not only China’s top trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa, but also the most advanced in cultural collaboration. The UAE has announced investments totaling $10 billion in joint cultural and educational projects with China over the next ten years.

Yang Yuxin, a researcher at the Institute of African Studies at Zhejiang Normal University, explained that both the UAE and China are committed to playing positive roles in achieving peace and defusing regional and global conflicts—especially in the Middle East, a region of central importance to the entire world.

Yang added that China is the top trading partner of the UAE, while the UAE is the largest market for Chinese exports and a key investment destination for China in the Middle East. In recent years, cooperation in renewable energy, photovoltaic power plants, and wind energy has witnessed significant growth. The UAE is also the primary destination for Chinese tourists in the region, with more than one million tourists last year, alongside over 100 Chinese schools in the UAE—further enhancing educational and cultural exchange.