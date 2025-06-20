ADJD, Ministry of Justice discuss strengthening integration of judicial system

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), received Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, to discuss enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise in the use of modern and smart technologies in the judicial fields, contributing to strengthening the foundations of justice and the rule of law.

Counselor Yousef Al Abri emphasised that the visit reflects the commitment to supporting integration between local and federal judicial institutions in the UAE and developing institutional capabilities to implement best practices in the judicial field, strengthen cooperation with various judicial institutions, maximise benefits and consolidate the country's competitive position globally.

He highlighted the department's interest in developing partnerships, exchanging expertise, and sharing its pioneering experiences in adopting the best technological methods and international best practices to support development efforts across its various sectors.

During a tour of the department's main building in Abu Dhabi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice learned about best practices related to improving and developing institutional performance, strategic planning, and the mechanism for monitoring monthly performance indicators, he listened to a detailed explanation of the management of the judicial system, and the ease of completing transactions.

He also attended a civil marriage session at the Civil Family Court and reviewed the digital systems used for civil marriage applications.

He was briefed on the features of the department's 2024-2026 strategic plan, the qualitative objectives it seeks to achieve, and the projects and initiatives that employ the best modern technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance the quality and efficiency of services and support its role as a fundamental pillar of justice.

