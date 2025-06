KUWAIT, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose by US$1.29 during Thursday's trading to reach US$77.46 per barrel (pb), compared with US$76.17 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Friday.

Brent futures also rose by US$2.15 to US$78.85 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by US$2.06 to US$77.20 pb, reported the Kuwait News Agency