UAE chairs Arab Regional Branch of International Council on Archives

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Library and Archives, has been elected as President of the Arab Regional Branch of the International Council on Archives (ARBICA), representing the United Arab Emirates.

The election serves as a testament to the National Library and Archives’ achievements at local, Arab and international levels. It also underscores the institution’s accelerated progress in archiving and documentation, reaffirming its position as a leading entity in preserving national memory and safeguarding documentary heritage. These efforts have further enhanced its prominent standing in the Arab cultural and archival landscape.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Ali expressed his honour at the trust placed in him. He affirmed that the National Library and Archives, an active member of the International Council on Archives since 1975, takes great pride in standing at the forefront of Arab archival institutions receiving international recognition.



