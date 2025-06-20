Ajman Crown Prince meets El Salvador Ambassador to discuss bilateral cooperation

AJMAN, 20th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, received Gerardo Perez, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE, at the Ruler’s Court.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ammar welcomed Ambassador Perez and explored avenues for strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and El Salvador across various sectors.

The discussion underscored the mutual commitment of both nations to enhancing cooperation and fostering deeper ties that contribute to their shared development and prosperity.

The talks highlighted the importance of collaboration in diverse areas, building on the solid foundation of friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Ambassador Pérez and his accompanying delegation expressed their sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended by the Ajman Crown Prince.

He also commended the rapid growth and development witnessed in the Emirate of Ajman, praising its investment-friendly environment and the wide-ranging opportunities it offers across key industries.

The meeting was attended by several top officials.