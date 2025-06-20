Saqr Ghobash, Mexican Senate President discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

ROME, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council (FNC), met with Mexican Senate President Gerardo Fernández Noroña, on the sidelines of the Second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue currently taking place in Rome.

The event is co-organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Italian Parliament.

The meeting was attended by a number of FNC members.

During the discussion, both parties emphasised the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation through exchange visits and closer coordination on issues of mutual concern.

The talks focused on reinforcing the strong and friendly bilateral relations between the UAE and Mexico, which are grounded in mutual understanding across political, economic, and cultural dimensions, supported by the wise leadership of both nations.

Saqr Ghobash welcomed Fernández Noroña, affirming that the meeting reflects a shared commitment between the FNC and the Mexican Senate to foster constructive parliamentary collaboration and the exchange of best practices.

He highlighted the significance of the Interfaith Parliamentary Conference as an international platform for promoting mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence, and inter-parliamentary dialogue to support a culture of openness and peace among nations.

The meeting also explored ways to expand bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and investment fields, including identifying promising opportunities across priority sectors in both countries’ markets.

The Mexican Senate President shared his perspective on the current global landscape, emphasising the importance of forging strategic partnerships in this exceptional period, with particular interest in strengthening relations with the UAE.