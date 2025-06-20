Muslim Council of Elders urges urgent global action to deliver just solutions, support for refugees

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar has underscored that the refugee crisis is not merely a transient humanitarian issue but a persistent challenge to the world’s conscience and its dedication to justice, compassion, and equity.

The Council called for urgent international action to develop fair solutions, provide aid, alleviate refugees’ suffering, and establish binding international laws to protect them and uphold their right to live with dignity.

In a statement on World Refugee Day, observed annually on June 20, the Muslim Council of Elders emphasised that the refugee crisis transcends mere numbers and statistics, embodying the profound suffering of individuals and families stripped of their fundamental rights and deprived of safety and stability.

The Council expressed deep concern over the worsening plight of refugees amid ongoing global crises, wars, and conflicts.

The Muslim Council of Elders applauded pioneering humanitarian initiatives that provide protection and assistance to refugees and displaced persons, addressing their essential needs for shelter, food, medicine, and education while safeguarding their full human rights. It also recognised the vital support offered to host countries and communities bearing the greatest burden of accommodating refugees.

The Council noted that the Document on Human Fraternity, co-signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and the late Pope Francis of the Catholic Church, called for alleviating the suffering of refugees, the marginalised, the poor, and those without homes or shelter, without exclusion or discrimination.