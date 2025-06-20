Sheikha Fatima thanks Türkiye for hosting 'Mother of the Nation' exhibition in Ankara

ANKARA, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), extended thanks and appreciation to the Republic of Türkiye, its government and people, for hosting the “Mother of the Nation” exhibition in Ankara.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima praised the initiative as a reflection of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Türkiye, nurtured under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye.

She emphasised the continuous growth in UAE-Türkiye relations across all fields, bolstered by the shared vision of both nations’ leadership and their mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation and friendship. These relations, she noted, are founded on mutual respect, joint interests, and a shared aspiration for a better future.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima also expressed particular gratitude to President Erdoğan for the Turkish Presidency’s patronage of the exhibition, commending his enduring support for bilateral ties and initiatives that enhance social and humanitarian collaboration.

She further conveyed special thanks to Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for her dedication in supporting the exhibition, lauding her distinguished contributions to Turkish society in the cultural, humanitarian, and social spheres, as well as her efforts to promote women's role in sustainable development.

Sheikha Fatima emphasised that the exhibition serves as an important cultural and social bridge between the two nations. It promotes mutual understanding, knowledge exchange, and cooperation in areas such as women’s empowerment, family development, and community welfare. The exhibition, she added, embodies shared values and a joint commitment to sustainable development on both regional and global levels.

The selection of the Nation's Library of the Presidency, as the exhibition venue carries symbolic weight, reflecting the high esteem in which UAE-led initiatives are held in Türkiye and the depth of official and popular relations between the two countries.

Organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior, the "Mother of the Nation" exhibition celebrates the inspiring humanitarian and social legacy of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. It showcases key milestones in her decades of service to the community, presenting her as a national role model whose life continues to inspire generations.

The exhibition also highlights the achievements of Emirati women and promotes cultural and intellectual exchange between the Emirati and Turkish peoples.