UAE premier strategic partner: French Trade Minister

PARIS, 20th June 2025 (WAM) -- Laurent Saint-Martin, France's Delegate Minister for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, said that the UAE holds a top-tier position in France’s economic and trade policy in the Gulf region. He emphasised the depth and distinction of bilateral relations, particularly on the economic and diplomatic fronts.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the “Vision Golfe 2025”, organised by the French government at the headquarters of the Ministries of Economy and Finance in Paris, Minister Laurent Saint-Martin praised the exceptional momentum in the UAE-France partnership and called for elevating cooperation to new levels, especially in industry, renewable energy, digital economy, and innovation.

“The UAE is undoubtedly a priority for France among Gulf nations,” said the minister. “It is not only a key regional and economic force, but also a modern, dynamic development model that aligns with our vision for future international relations, rooted in innovation, sustainability, and openness.”

He added that France seeks to strengthen partnerships with countries that share its strategic outlook and values, stating that the UAE stands out as an ideal partner in this regard.

Discussing economic ties, Minister Saint-Martin noted that France has maintained one of the oldest and most solid records of trade and investment relations with the UAE in the Gulf region. These ties, he said, are built not on chance or temporary alliances, but on mutual trust, understanding, and long-term respect.

“We have worked with the UAE for decades, and we take pride in what our companies have achieved in the Emirati market,” he said. “Today, we have a real opportunity to expand this cooperation in line with global economic shifts, through innovation-driven, high-quality partnerships.”

He urged the business communities in both countries to seize the current momentum and strengthen ties between Emirati and French companies, particularly in advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and green transformation.

“We must move beyond traditional cooperation toward productive, integrated partnerships. Our companies need to collaborate more effectively and cohesively.”

On the diplomatic front, Minister Saint-Martin described UAE-France relations as solid and time-tested, backed by continuous dialogue and strategic coordination on multiple fronts, both bilaterally and in international forums.

He stressed that France views the UAE as a long-term strategic partner, expressing confidence that cooperation is poised to grow further amid evolving global challenges.

“We live in a fast-changing world,” he concluded, “and global challenges, whether environmental, digital, or economic, require trusted, forward-looking partners. The UAE is undoubtedly one of the most prominent among them.”