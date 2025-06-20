IMMAF Youth World Championships to be held for first time in Al Ain Region

ABU DHABI, 20th June 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 6th IMMAF Youth World Championships will be held from 21st to 27th July 2025 at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain.

Marking the event’s first time being hosted in Al Ain Region, the championships will feature more than 1,000 male and female athletes from 60 countries.

Organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), the event is to be hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation for the fourth year in a row. This reflects the strong, ongoing partnership between the two federations and highlights the UAE’s leadership in hosting major international sports events.

Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, expressed his sincere thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continued support of Emirati sports, and to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his generous patronage of the championship.

Alhashmi emphasised that the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed of the sixth edition of the championship is a great motivation for the youth of the country to continue striving for excellence, and it helps strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for the development of mixed martial arts.

Al Ain Region was selected to host the championship due to its integrated capabilities that make it an ideal destination for world-class sporting events, including advanced infrastructure, modern sports facilities, and unique cultural and tourism offerings.

The selection of Al Ain Region also reflects its prominent position on the regional and international sports and tourism map, while offering athletes and participating delegations the opportunity to experience the community’s authentic culture and heritage, contributing to the promotion of cultural and sports exchange.

The organising committee is working hard, in cooperation with its strategic partners, to deliver an impressive event at every level, aiming to meet the expectations of athletes and fans from around the world, and support the leadership’s vision to invest in youth and help build future champions.