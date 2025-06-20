Abdulla Al Hamed holds high-level meetings with global media executives in Cannes in preparation for BRIDGE Summit

CANNES, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, held a series of bilateral meetings with top executives from global media and technology companies during his participation in the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France.

He was accompanied by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

The meetings come as part of preparations for the upcoming the BRIDGE Summit, set to take place in Abu Dhabi this December, and are aimed at fostering strategic international partnerships and enriching the summit's content with global expertise.

During the discussions, Al Hamed explored collaborative opportunities in developing future-oriented media strategies, supporting media startups, leveraging advanced digital technologies to enhance national media platforms, creative marketing and data analytics, innovative digital advertising solutions, and building impactful partnerships to be showcased at the BRIDGE Summit.

Al Hamed emphasised that these meetings reflect ongoing efforts to solidify frameworks of cooperation with regional and international partners, to empower an integrated media ecosystem that aligns with national ambitions and fosters a supportive environment for success and creativity.

“We are committed to engaging with leading international media leaders to spotlight the BRIDGE Summit as a pivotal platform for shaping the future of global media,” Al Hamed said. “The summit will serve as a collaborative space for visionary dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships that position the UAE at the heart of global media transformation.”

Key figures who took part in the meetings included Barry O'Brien OAM, Founder & Chairman at Atomic 212; Asier Carazo, Chief Strategy Officer at Atomic 212º; Joseph Inzerillo, Executive VP at Salesforce company; Rayan Karaky, Managing Director - international expansion EMEA & South East Asia at Amazon Ads; Mohamad Itani, Head of Partnerships, EMEA, Amazon Ads; Filip Jabbour, Regional Head of Advertising, MENA at Amazon; Tanzeen Syed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer Internet and Technology at General Atlantic, and Linda Sheng, General Manager Global Business at MiniMax.