UAE evacuates nationals, residents from Islamic Republic of Iran

ABU DHABI, 20th June 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has evacuated a number of its nationals and residents from the Islamic Republic of Iran, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

As part of its unwavering commitment to the safety of its nationals and residents, and in swift response to emergencies, the UAE has successfully executed evacuation operations, which were coordinated and facilitated by the Iranian side, to ensure their safe return home.

Furthermore, the UAE continues to engage in intensive calls and diplomatic consultations with the relevant and strategic partners, to de-escalate tensions and restore peace, stemming from a steadfast commitment to diplomacy and dialogue as the only viable path forward. This reflects the UAE’s broader vision of fostering stability, justice, and prosperity for the peoples of the region.