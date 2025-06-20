DoH, Abbott unite to manufacture pharmaceuticals locally in Abu Dhabi

BOSTON, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, and Abbott, the global healthcare leader, entered a landmark partnership during BIO International Convention in Boston USA.

The agreement aims to localise manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in Abu Dhabi and advance digital health solutions.

Leveraging Abu Dhabi’s advanced life sciences infrastructure, this milestone reflects the emirate’s proactive preparedness to reduce dependency on imports, strengthen supply chain resilience, and foster a sustainable, self-sufficient healthcare ecosystem.

Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Following the recent launch of the Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster in Abu Dhabi, the emirate proved to be equipped with a holistic, integrated infrastructure that fosters local manufacturing and R&D, positioning it as a regional healthcare gateway and leader in life sciences. By integrating our strategic vision with Abbott’s expertise, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative healthcare products and solutions, reducing time-to-market, improving healthcare outcomes, and ensuring that breakthrough therapies reach patients faster. This approach positions Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in fostering an agile, innovation-driven healthcare ecosystem that directly translates scientific advancements into tangible benefits for our community.”

The strategic collaboration outlines a comprehensive plan focusing on four key pillars including localisation of Abbott's pharmaceutical portfolio, biosimilar development, digital transformation through electronic patient information leaflets, and a robust education and workforce development initiative.

Mazen Bachir, Regional Director for Abbott’s established pharmaceuticals business in the Gulf, Emerging Markets and Levant, said, “Abbott is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, aimed at advancing healthcare resilience and innovation in Abu Dhabi. Building on Abbott’s long-standing commitment to the UAE’s healthcare system, this partnership will focus on localising existing pharmaceutical products, and jointly exploring the development of biosimilars, supported by regulatory alignment. The collaboration also includes initiatives to digitise life science product information through electronic leaflets in alignment with the UAE’s digital health strategy. Another key component of this collaboration is the development of education programs to build local capabilities. Additionally, Abbott and the Department of Health will evaluate opportunities for joint research and development to strengthen long-term healthcare sustainability in the UAE.”

Led by DoH, a high-level delegation has embarked on a strategic mission to the United States from 15th to 21st June 2025. The delegation will conduct over 20 strategic meetings and visits with public and private sector leaders across the US, aimed at knowledge exchange, investment opportunities and the signing of new agreements that accelerate the adoption of advanced health solutions.

Representing Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, the delegation includes key stakeholders such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala BIO, M42, Masdar City, KEZAD, PureHealth, and Etihad Cargo, New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), Khalifa University, startAD and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).