Sharjah showcases its rich cultural vision at Rio International Book Fair 2025

SHARJAH, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the Emirate of Sharjah is showcasing its rich cultural vision at the Rio International Book Fair 2025 (Bienal do Livro) in Brazil, highlighting the vibrancy of contemporary Emirati and Arab literature.

The authority is also presenting a selection of Emirati works translated into Portuguese, reflecting the emirate’s commitment to sharing the UAE’s cultural achievements with the world.

The authority’s participation in the largest event of its kind in Latin America, which runs until 22nd June, comes as part of Brazil’s celebration of World Book Capitals following the selection of Rio de Janeiro as the World Book Capital for 2025. This prestigious title, which Sharjah held in 2019, recognises the emirate’s global standing in supporting culture and the publishing industry.

Through its pavilion, SBA shed light on the diversity of the cultural movement in the UAE and the wider Arab world, highlighting major achievements in knowledge, literature and publishing. The authority actively engaged in panel discussions and held meetings with publishers, translators and cultural organisations, to strengthen knowledge exchange and expand opportunities for translating works to and from Arabic.

As part of its efforts to build lasting partnerships, SBA invited key players in the publishing industry to take part in the emirate’s leading international initiatives, including the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, the Sharjah Publishers Conference, the Sharjah International Library Conference and other prominent global events held throughout the year.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, affirmed that the authority’s participation in the Rio International Book Fair reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places culture at the heart of development strategies and views books as a powerful tool for building bridges of dialogue with the world.

Al Ameri said, “Sharjah’s presence in Rio highlights the central role of Emirati and Arab culture on the global knowledge map. Today, we are not only sharing our Emirati identity but also fostering a vibrant dialogue between Latin America, with its rich intellectual and cultural heritage, and the Arab world in all its expressions of thought, literature, art, and creativity. The selection of Rio as World Book Capital for 2025 offers us an opportunity to renew and strengthen our partnerships with the cultural community in Latin America.”

He added, “Under the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, we are committed to empowering Emirati and Arab publishers and authors to reach new markets and to developing sustainable support systems that enhance their presence on the global publishing stage.”

As part of the cultural programme at the book fair, SBA organised a panel discussion titled "The heritage of Arab literature and Sharjah-led new literary movement", which explored the evolution of the Emirati literary landscape and the emirate’s vital contribution to nurturing writers and advancing cultural initiatives.

The session featured renowned Emirati authors whose works have been translated into Portuguese by SBA, including Abdul Hamid Ahmad, author of ‘On the edge of the day’; Lulwah Al Mansouri, author of ‘We came out of the rib of a mountain’; and Nasser Al Dhaheri, author of ‘Wearing salt and his palms are ash’.

On the sidelines of the event, SBA organised a special book signing ceremony for the translated titles, underscoring the authority’s commitment to deepening cultural exchange and strengthening the international presence of Emirati literature.

During its participation, SBA highlighted several of its leading initiatives in publishing and knowledge exchange. These include the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, and the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone. The authority also introduced the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund (Onshur), an initiative designed to support publishing industries in emerging markets, and the Sharjah Literary Agency, which works to protect the rights of Arab authors and publishers while expanding their international presence.

The authority has also drawn attention to the role of Sharjah Public Libraries, one of the region’s oldest cultural institutions, which has been promoting knowledge for more than a century. Publishers have been briefed on the specialist international conferences hosted annually in the emirate, including the Sharjah Publishers Conference, the Sharjah International Library Conference, the Booksellers Conference and the Sharjah Animation Conference.

The Sharjah pavilion also hosted the PublisHer initiative, the global platform founded by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi to champion the role of women in publishing and create meaningful opportunities for female publishers to connect, collaborate and exchange knowledge. The pavilion also showcased a curated selection of titles from Al Qasimi Publications, alongside a diverse range of works from the Department of Culture that highlight the depth and richness of Sharjah’s cultural landscape.

First held in 1983, the Rio International Book Fair has grown into Brazil’s largest literary festival. Organised by the National Union of Book Publishers (SNEL) in collaboration with major publishing houses, the fair attracts hundreds of writers and more than 600,000 visitors each year, serving as a key platform for cultural exchange and the sharing of ideas.