UAE made tolerance cornerstone of nation-building: FNC Speaker

ROME, 20th June 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), affirmed that the UAE, since its founding, has followed a visionary and humanistic path that placed the values of peaceful coexistence, interfaith dialogue, and global peace at the very heart of its state-building model.

Ghobash made the remarks during his address at the Second Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, currently held in Rome, co-organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Italian Parliament, with broad participation from parliamentary leaders, international organisations, faith-based institutions, and civil society representatives.

Among the attendees were Tulia Ackson, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania;

Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Italy, and Ignazio La Russa, President of the Senate of Italy.

The UAE delegation included several FNC members.

In his keynote, Ghobash spotlighted the Document on Human Fraternity, launched in Abu Dhabi in 2019 under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a transformative milestone in interreligious and intercultural relations.

“This document was not merely a declaration of intent,” he said, “but a moral and philosophical framework transcending religious faiths, establishing a new global ethic that elevates human dignity above all affiliations.”

“We gather today as representatives of our peoples, who, despite their different languages, cultures, and religious traditions, are united by enduring human values — values that safeguard dignity, belief, and the right to live in safety and peace,” Ghobash added.

Ghobash also emphasised the symbolic importance of holding the conference in Rome, a city that has long served as a historic centre of human thought and civic development.

“Rome has, for centuries, embodied a dynamic civilisational path where nations interacted in the realms of philosophy, politics, law, citizenship, and pluralism.”