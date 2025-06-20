Pan Arab Anesthesia Conference 2025 kicks off in Dubai

DUBAI, 20th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Pan Arab Anesthesia Conference officially opened today at the Movenpick Grand Al Bustan Dubai, bringing together a distinguished group of healthcare professionals from across the Arab world and beyond.

The conference serves as a major regional platform for anesthesiologists, intensivists, pain specialists, and allied healthcare providers to engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange expertise, and foster interdisciplinary collaboration in the fields of anesthesia, critical care, and pain management.

With over 500 participants representing more than 15 countries, the Pan Arab Anesthesia Conference 2025 stands out as one of the region’s most significant scientific gatherings. It aims to promote knowledge sharing, enhance clinical skills, and present the latest innovations and advancements in the specialty.

The conference also plays a key role in supporting the standardisation of care practices while offering a vital forum for discussing research developments, clinical challenges, and future directions in anesthesia and critical care.

The scientific agenda is rich and comprehensive, featuring 23 scientific sessions, 26 poster presentations, and a total of 42.5 accredited continuing medical education (CME) hours, ensuring that participants gain substantial academic value and practical insights. Additionally, two hands-on, CME-accredited workshops are being held to enhance attendees’ clinical competence and procedural confidence. These sessions are led by a faculty of 52 distinguished regional and international experts, each bringing deep experience and specialized knowledge to the discussions.

Dr. med. Cornelia Weidinger - Chair of Anesthesia Programme, said, “It is a true honor to be part of this diverse and ambitious community, united by a shared commitment to clinical excellence and innovation in the field of anesthesiology. The PanArab Conference stands as a leading global platform for scientific dialogue across all stages of perioperative patient care—before, during, and after surgery.

"This year’s programme features more than 40 specialised sessions led by esteemed experts, covering a wide array of topics including regional anesthesia, critical care, pain management, transplant anesthesia, and the role of emerging technologies.

"This rich and diverse agenda offers participants a unique opportunity to gain a comprehensive and in-depth understanding of the latest advancements, challenges, and future directions in this vital speciality.”

In turn, Dr. Salah Al Ali - Chair of Pain Management Programme, underlined the importance of the event, satiating, “Pan Arab Anesthesia Conference is one of the most prominent and comprehensive medical events, covering a wide range of advanced topics in Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine.

"This distinguished gathering brings together a select group of physicians, experts, researchers, and students under one roof, in an environment that fosters learning, scientific exchange, and professional growth.

"More than just a series of lectures, the conference serves as an interactive platform for sharing experiences, inspiring new ideas, and strengthening both professional and personal connections within the anesthesiology and pain medicine community across the Arab world.”

The Pan Arab Anesthesia Conference 2025, organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, in collaboration with the Pan Arab Federation of Societies of Anesthesia, Intensive Care and Pain Management, and officially endorsed by the World Federation of Societies of Anaesthesiologists (WFSA), the conference is backed by key regional and global institutions. It is further supported by the Department of Economy and Tourism – Dubai, affirming the city’s growing role as a global centre for medical education, innovation, and professional networking.

The Pan Arab Anesthesia Conference 2025 represents more than just a scientific meeting; it is a dynamic space for collaboration, learning, and progress, uniting professionals committed to advancing the quality of anesthesia, intensive care, and pain management across the Arab region and beyond.