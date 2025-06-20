Israel committing war crimes, says Iranian FM

GENEVA, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country's armed forces will defend Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity with all might and by all means.

In an address to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday, the top Iranian diplomat said that Iran has been subjected to an aggression that cannot be justified in any way, and "the justification for the aggression is equal to complicity."

"We were supposed to meet with the Americans on June 15 to reach a very promising agreement on our nuclear programme" he said, condemning the attack against Iran's nuclear facilities as “a major war crime, especially given the risk of environmental and public health disaster."

"I stand before this prestigious institution to remind that every member and observer of the Human Rights Council has a legal and moral duty to stand against this great injustice. The Israeli regime has launched an unprovoked aggression against Iran, which is a clear violation of the fourth paragraph of Article 2 of the United Nations Charter and is a bold challenge against all the principles and rules on which this council is based."

He added: "This is an unjust war that has been imposed on my people since the morning of Friday, June 13; a war in which Israel has committed a series of illegal and criminal operations against non-commissioned military personnel, university professors and ordinary people."

"Hundreds of my compatriots have been killed or injured following Israel's surprise attacks and terrorist operations against residential areas, public infrastructure, hospitals, medical centres, and even the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our peaceful nuclear facilities have also been targeted; Even though they are under the full supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency and even though attacks on such facilities are strictly prohibited under international law."

He underlined that Iran, as one of the founding members of the United Nations system, rightly expects each UN member countries to stand by justice, the rule of law, and the fundamental principles of humanity and morality. "Iran has been brutally invaded. This clear fact must not be allowed to be distorted by Israel and its supporters."

Iran was attacked in the middle of a diplomatic process, he argued. "This action was a betrayal of diplomacy and an unprecedented blow to the foundation of international law and the UN system."