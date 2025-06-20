Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace participates in Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) – Shaikh Al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, delivered a keynote address at the Inter-Parliamentary Union Conference, held at the Italian Parliament in Rome.

He spoke during a special session entitled “Lessons from the Marrakesh Declaration (2016): Supporting the Rights of Religious Minorities”, organised by global parliaments in collaboration with Religions for Peace, the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers.

This participation reflects the ongoing commitment of the United Arab Emirates to promoting values of tolerance and embedding principles of peaceful coexistence on the global stage—through the support of intellectual and institutional initiatives that engage current challenges related to religious freedom and minority rights. The presence of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace in this international parliamentary setting underscores the UAE’s dedication to a civilisational discourse open to the world and grounded in the necessity of dialogue and cultural understanding.

In his remarks, Shaikh Al Mahfoudh highlighted the historical significance of the Marrakesh Declaration on the Rights of Religious Minorities in Muslim Majority Communities, describing it as a pivotal document in the trajectory of establishing full citizenship and religious pluralism within the framework of the modern nation-state.

He noted that the Declaration, issued in 2016 through a partnership between the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace and Morocco’s Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, marked a turning point in state–minority relations. It was rooted in clear Islamic legal texts and inspired by the constitutional legacy of the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, calling for the revival of a fair and inclusive model of citizenship that guarantees equality regardless of religious or ethnic identity.

Shaikh Al Mahfoudh emphasised that the Marrakesh Declaration represents the first institutional and historical revival of the Covenant of Medina, the foundational document of the first Islamic state, which regulated relations among diverse communities based on cooperation, justice, and civil peace. The Marrakesh Declaration draws on this Prophetic precedent to establish a legal and ethical framework for the protection of religious minorities in Muslim societies.

He recalled the noble message sent by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the participants of the original Marrakesh conference, which stated:

“Religion must not be used to justify any infringement on the rights of religious minorities in Muslim countries.”

Shaikh Al Mahfoudh described this royal statement as a moral and political compass that protects religion from misuse and opens the door to just and dignified societies built on mutual respect.

He also quoted the words of Shaikh Abdallah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, at the opening of the original Marrakesh conference:

“We are not simply issuing a religious ruling today; we are articulating a civilizational vision rooted in the higher objectives of Islam and grounded in sound legal and historical foundations. We are drawing from Islamic sources principles that can foster civil peace and equal citizenship for all.”

The Secretary-General noted that what makes the Marrakesh Declaration especially significant is not only its content, but also its origin: it is the result of high-level institutional cooperation between respected religious authorities and moderate governments, which gives it strong credibility and has garnered attention from international organisations and human rights institutions. The declaration has since been adopted as a reference in several global initiatives and policy frameworks related to freedom of religion and belief.

He further explained that the declaration was issued at a critical moment when the image of the Islamic world was being distorted by extremist groups. The Declaration offered a civil and ethical response that reflects the true essence of Islamic values—tolerance and coexistence.

As he stated:

“When leaders and scholars rise together—not as a reaction to war, nor under the pressure of sanctions, but out of moral conviction and faith in human dignity—we witness a turning point in our shared human conscience.”

In conclusion, Shaikh Al Mahfoudh called for a shift from declaration to implementation, and from principles to policy. He urged stronger cooperation between parliaments, religious leaders, and civil society to translate these values into practical legislation and social practice.

He ended his remarks with a hopeful note that this gathering may represent another step toward building a global alliance for religious freedom and peaceful coexistence, grounded in the universal values that unite humanity in its diversity.

The session was moderated by Dr. Mohamed Elsanousi, Executive Director of the Network for Religious and Traditional Peacemakers and Commissioner at the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. Participants alongside Shaikh Al Mahfoudh included:

• Irene Yusiana Roba Putri, Member of Parliament, Indonesia

• Najat Mehdi Omar, Head of Women and Youth Programs, Ethiopian Interfaith Forum for Development, Dialogue and Action

• Dr Katherine Marshall, Senior Fellow at the Berkley Center for Religion, Peace and World Affairs, and Board Member of the G20 Interfaith Forum (USA)



The Marrakesh Declaration, born out of a joint UAE–Moroccan initiative, represents a model of cooperative, participatory approaches grounded in authentic Islamic values that aim to strengthen civil peace in diverse societies. Since its founding in Abu Dhabi, the Forum has carried this vision to a wide range of international platforms, convening high-level meetings that bring together policymakers and global religious leaders

