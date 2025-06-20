Arab Parliament condemns global silence on Gaza, calling it 'cruellest expression of hate'

ROME, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The President of the Arab Parliament, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, affirmed that the international community’s inaction in response to the suffering of the Palestinian people—who have endured over a year and a half of the most horrific crimes of genocide and starvation—is a grotesque manifestation of hatred and racism, exercised through political instruments.

Speaking during a panel discussion on combating hatred, held as part of the Second Interfaith Dialogue Conference in Rome, Al Yamahi stated that “hatred based on religion or belief is fuelled by various cultural and ethnic biases, which generate discriminatory and hostile discourse toward those who are different. It's the cruellest expression of hate".

He added that a world that condemns hatred when it is directed at itself but remains silent when others are targeted, is a world devoid of credibility. It is time, he said, to put an end to international hypocrisy and double standards, and to restore the true meaning of justice and respect for human dignity—regardless of faith, identity, or affiliation.

The President of the Arab Parliament had met with Ignazio La Russa, President of the Senate of the Republic of Italy, to discuss ways to strengthen Arab-Italian parliamentary relations.

Al Yamahi stressed, during the meeting, the importance of establishing Arab-Italian parliamentary ties and, in this regard, proposed signing a cooperation agreement between the Arab Parliament and the Italian Senate.

For his part, the President of the Italian Senate emphasised that mutual understanding between the Arab and Italian peoples is a fundamental pillar for enhancing relations in all fields.