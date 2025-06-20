Israeli army chief warns of 'prolonged campaign' in Iran

TEL AVIV, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir warned Friday that his country should be "ready for a prolonged campaign" against Iran.

"We have embarked on the most complex campaign in our history to remove a threat of such magnitude, against such an enemy. We must be ready for a prolonged campaign," Zamir said in a video statement to Israelis.

Zamir said the Israeli military had prepared for "years" for the campaign against Iran, even while, he noted, Israeli troops continue their devastating campaign against the Palestinians.

The Iranian "operation was made possible thanks to the convergence of operational and strategic conditions, some of which were temporary," Zamir said, adding that “history would not forgive ”us if we failed to act now" against an "existential threat" to Israel.

He also said that Israelis needed to brace for more difficulties, as his country comes under daily attack from Iranian ballistic missiles.

"Although we have made significant achievements, difficult days still lie ahead. We must remain alert and united until the mission is complete," he added.