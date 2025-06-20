Creators HQ organises special event to support humanitarian content

DUBAI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first space dedicated to influencers in the UAE and the Middle East, organised a special event to support creators of humanitarian content for good, in partnership with Meta and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The event falls under the Content for Good Programme, launched by Creators HQ in collaboration with Meta, aimed at engaging content creators from the Middle East who dedicate their digital platforms to humanitarian and social causes. The programme supports creative minds and empowers them to produce meaningful content aligned with the highest global standards—while providing them with ideal opportunities to amplify their messages to the widest audience possible. This event aims to highlight the humanitarian role of content creators in the region and to encourage those interested in humanitarian work.

Dr. Khaled Khalifa, Senior Advisor & Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, UNHCR, said: “Our humanitarian partnership with the UAE embodies a shared approach and a deep-rooted humanitarian commitment to supporting the most vulnerable forcibly displaced populations wherever the need arises,” he said, praising the humanitarian role of partners in the UAE and their efforts in aiding the forcibly displaced and opening new horizons for them by supporting programmes aimed at improving their living conditions in areas such as shelter, food, education, and healthcare — a model for emergency humanitarian response to forced displacement.

He added: “The world is facing mounting economic, political, and security challenges. The widening funding gap is putting the safety of millions at risk, forcing us to make difficult decisions — such as delaying or reducing vital services, or seeking alternative solutions. The needs of the displaced and returnees remain high, as many still lack access to essential services and require comprehensive and ongoing support.”

Dr. Khalifa continued: “The special event organised by Creators HQ in Dubai represents an important step in our joint efforts to provide support through all available means, to listen to the stories of those displaced by crises and wars, to share and amplify those stories, to raise awareness of the challenges they face, and to highlight the role we can play in offering opportunities, extending support, and reaffirming our solidarity with them.”

The event featured an engaging programme, creative content and video reels on Instagram. Attendees explored powerful humanitarian stories through visual and interactive formats. A pop-up shop sold handcrafted products, giving visitors a chance to show direct support through purchases.

The programme also included musical performances and a photo exhibition and a dedicated corner for writing solidarity messages, as well as an interactive map that lights up with every personal donation—symbolising the paths of hope created through support.

