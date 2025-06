ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Federative Republic of Brazil over heavy rains that struck the country’s southern states, which resulted in a number of deaths and substantial damage to property.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Federative Republic of Brazil.