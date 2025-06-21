UAE, Republic of Korea explore prospects for medical cooperation in radiation oncology

ABU DHABI, 21st June 2025 (WAM) -- The Medical Korea 2025 in the United Arab Emirates symposium was held today in Abu Dhabi, jointly organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI), under the theme, “‘New Horizons in Radiation Therapy: Particle Beam Therapy.”

The event brought together a wide range of international specialists and experts in the field of radiation oncology and was hosted at Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi.

The symposium aimed to advance scientific and clinical cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, and to strengthen academic exchange in the latest cancer treatment technologies, particularly proton therapy and carbon ion therapy.

This initiative comes in response to the growing global demand for innovative and effective medical solutions to combat the rising challenges of cancer, and underscores the shared commitment of both countries to advancing precision medicine and high-quality patient care.

At the beginning of the event, Park Jong Kyoung, Minister and Consul General of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the UAE delivered keynote address. In his remarks, he cited statistics from the World Health Organisation (WHO), highlighting that more than 20 million people around the world are diagnosed with cancer each year, and 10 million lives are lost to the disease annually.

He said that the number of cancer cases is projected to surpass 35 million per year within the next 25 years. “Cancer, one of the greatest threats to humanity, remains a leading cause of death in both Korea and the UAE. Medical professionals in both countries are working on the task of curing cancer,” he noted.

He stressed that this alarming figure underscores the need for unified scientific and medical efforts between the two countries to confront this shared global health challenge.

Park indicated, "Korea is actively applying world-class advanced radiation technologies in clinical practice, including proton therapy and carbon ion therapy, which are the focus of today’s event. I understand that the UAE is also making significant efforts to guarantee a healthy life free from the burden of cancer as demonstrated by its recent decision to introduce carbon ion accelerator facility."

He also highlighted the depth of the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and the UAE, which began with the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant project in 2009. "Korea and the UAE have built a multifaceted partnership. I hope that the strong partnership between the two countries, which has been steadily solidified in the four key sectors of nuclear, energy, defence, and investment, will continue to expand into the healthcare sector as well," he concluded.