GCC visitors spending in 2034 expected to reach $223.7 billion: GCC-Stat

MUSCAT, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- The latest data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) revealed that the expected spending by visitors to GCC countries is projected to reach US$223.7 billion in 2034, while the expected contribution of incoming visitor spending to total exports will reach 13.4 percent.

The Centre also indicated that GCC countries are achieving steady progress in many tourism-related indicators.

The data demonstrate that total international visitor spending in GCC countries amounted to US$135.5 billion in 2023, with a 28.9 percent increase compared to the figures recorded in 2019.

The GCC countries ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa region's 2024 Safety and Security Index. All GCC countries scored above the regional average of 5.86 points, taking into consideration that the index ranges from 1 to 7 points. They also ranked among the top 6 countries in terms of passport power in the Arab region.