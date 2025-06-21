Third edition of 'Best of ASCO UAE Conference' opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Best of ASCO UAE Conference opened today in Abu Dhabi. Organised by SEHA, part of the PureHealth Group, in collaboration with Tawam Hospital, the event is taking place at Dusit Thani Hotel and continues until tomorrow, bringing together a distinguished line-up of oncology experts from around the world.

Held under licence from the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the conference features more than 70 international, regional and local speakers, including oncology leaders from across the Gulf Cooperation Council and the UAE.

The programme includes over 70 scientific papers that have significantly influenced oncology treatment strategies this year.

Professor Julie Gralow, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of ASCO, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the annual ASCO meeting highlighted key developments, including the use of circulating tumour DNA for diagnosis and the role of artificial intelligence in supporting pathologists with more accurate tumour assessments.

Gralow emphasised the importance of healthy lifestyle habits in improving patient outcomes, citing a recent randomised study that found regular exercise following a colon cancer diagnosis led to reduced recurrence and mortality rates. She underscored the benefits of combining physical activity with a balanced diet and weight loss to enhance treatment effectiveness.

She also highlighted rapid advances in immunotherapy, particularly in antibody-drug conjugates and immune checkpoint inhibitors, which are now being used in new therapeutic indications and earlier stages of cancer.

On the subject of precision medicine, Gralow explained that the approach aims to identify molecular mutations that transform cells into cancerous forms and to develop treatments that precisely target those mutations. Many such targeted therapies have demonstrated efficacy in treating abnormal cancer-causing cells.

Dr. Khalid Saeed Balaraj, Chair of the Oncology Centre at Tawam Hospital, and Vice-Chair of the Conference, said the event includes more than seven specialist scientific workshops designed for junior doctors. These sessions aim to equip them for future roles in cancer care and provide valuable opportunities for direct engagement with leading international oncology researchers.

He discussed the emergence of new drugs that have proven effective against various cancers, noting that the conference will explore the potential for incorporating these treatments into formal care protocols, with particular emphasis on advances in treating breast cancer in women.

Balaraj also pointed to the breakthrough progress in immunotherapies and targeted therapies, which accurately attack tumours while preserving healthy surrounding tissue.

He added that modern medical care is increasingly based on developing individualised treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique biological and molecular profile. This approach can result in different treatment strategies for two patients with the same diagnosis, depending on their respective responses to treatment. He noted that ASCO organises an annual international conference attended by leading oncology scientists and researchers from around the world.

Mouza Al Amri, Consultant Breast Surgeon and Acting Director of Breast Cancer Care Centre at Tawam Hospital, announced during the conference the launch of the Emirates Society of Radiation Oncology (ESRO). Based in Abu Dhabi, the society will focus on patient care, continuing medical education in oncology, radiation therapy and cancer surgery. She confirmed that the society’s operations officially commenced today.