Sharjah Ruler attends SPAA’s third batch graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, expressed his pride in the graduates’ talent and dedication during a ceremony held at the academy on Saturday morning.

Welcoming graduates from across the Arab world, from Mauritania to Oman, Sheikh Sultan praised their artistic and academic achievements and acknowledged the unwavering support of the academy’s staff.

He also announced the launch of a new College of Music starting this September, affirming Sharjah’s continued commitment to nurturing talent from the region.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also unveiled plans to establish a new filmmaking programme, which will mark the completion of the academy’s three-pillar focus: Theatre, Music and Cinema. He said the development of such initiatives reflects Sharjah’s mission to uplift creative communities and offer transformative learning opportunities.

“This knowledge is one that can correct many errors, whether in individuals or nations,” he said. “We proceed with calm, measured steps. We do not set foot where there is error; we strive to correct it through the people who carry knowledge and must uphold it.” He congratulated the graduates and their families on this milestone.

Peter Barlow, Executive Director of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, welcomed Sheikh Sultan and the attendees. He highlighted the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision and enduring support for the academy, which has advanced the arts, strengthened education, and inspired thousands across the emirate.

He described Sharjah as a model of academic excellence, home to a university city with over 40,000 students and a comprehensive education system from preschool to postgraduate levels. He noted that education in Sharjah focuses not only on academic achievement, but also on cultivating creativity, curiosity and responsibility in young people.

Barlow also highlighted the academy’s successes, noting that 90 percent of its graduates are currently employed in creative sectors locally and internationally. He credited this achievement to strong institutional support, expert faculty, and a learning environment that fosters ethical and visionary leaders in the arts.

Addressing the graduates, he said, “You have transformed from newcomers into skilled professionals. Along the way, you’ve faced setbacks and moments of doubt, but you have also discovered resilience and talent. You’ve developed in a space that nurtures excellence and growth.”

“You now enter a world of uncertainty—not as adversaries, but as learners. There are no clear maps or guarantees, only the challenge of creating something from nothing. If you succeed, you will feel the joy of real achievement. Be adaptable, creative, and persistent. Let go of limitations, forgive yourself and others, and remain hopeful.”

Guest of honour, artist Zainab Al Askari, gave a heartfelt speech, expressing her happiness at being part of the celebration and her appreciation for the Ruler of Sharjah’s support for artists. She described the academy as a dream realised—an institution enabling artists to refine their skills and communicate powerful messages to society in an evolving artistic landscape.

She praised the academy’s role in preparing future generations of performers and expressed gratitude for the hospitality and dedication shown by the organisers.

Sheikh Sultan concluded the ceremony by distributing graduation certificates to the students, joining them for a group photo as their families looked on with pride.