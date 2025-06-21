Department of Community Development holds awareness sessions about Medeem, Numou

ABU DHABI, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Community Development (DCD), in collaboration with the Presidential Court Majalis Abu Dhabi, has hosted a series of sessions for community members to raise awareness on the Medeem initiative and the Emirati Family Growth Program, Numou.

The sessions shed light on the objectives and successes of both initiatives, encouraging youth and soon-to-be-married couples to embrace an approach rooted in Emirati heritage—one that promotes simplicity, mutual understanding, and shared responsibility as the foundation for happy, stable households.

The sessions, which were attended by Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, and Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of DCD, and included a series of interactive discussion sessions across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

The sessions fostered direct engagement with community members, addressing their questions, gathering feedback, and sharing insights on the design and impact of both Medeem and Numou.

DCD highlighted the critical role of the sessions as open forums for meaningful dialogue, where youth and families can share their experiences, including success stories from Medeem, which has empowered couples to build stable marriages with reduced financial burdens.

Aligned with the Year of the Community, the department reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with partners like Majalis Abu Dhabi to deliver tailored community programmes that meet the needs of the youth and Emirati families. These efforts underscore the enduring importance of reaching diverse segments of the community across all regions of the emirate.

The sessions were held at various community majalis across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, including Baniyas Majlis, Al Aliah Majlis, Mazid Majlis, Al Masoudi Majlis, and Mohammed Al Mahmoud Majlis. In the Al Dhafra region, a session was also hosted at the Madinat Zayed Majlis.