EU document justifies suspension of partnership agreement with Israel

BRUSSELS, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- A European document reviewed by the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission has confirmed that Israel’s actions justify the suspension of its partnership agreement with the European Union.

The eight-page document, classified as “limited circulation,” was distributed by the EEAS to the embassies of EU member states in Brussels on Friday.

The document echoed statements by the United Nations, asserting that Israel is guilty of “indiscriminate attacks, starvation, torture, and apartheid” against Palestinians.

On page seven, the document concluded that “there are indications that Israel may be in violation of its human rights obligations” under a 25-year-old EU-Israel agreement, which currently provides Israel with annual trade benefits worth around €1 billion.

European sources in Brussels said, “The leaked EEAS document clearly shows that EU institutions are fully aware of what is happening in Gaza. They do not deny it, nor do they attempt to justify it in any convoluted manner.”

They added, “If the European Union fails to take action based on the findings of this document, its credibility will be seriously undermined,” as EU foreign ministers and leaders prepare to discuss follow-up measures in Brussels next week.

A previous report by the EU’s foreign affairs service, conducted last November, cited alleged Israeli “war crimes” but did not result in any concrete action.

EU foreign ministers are expected to be briefed on the findings of the current document on Monday, although no decisions are anticipated due to a lack of consensus.

Meanwhile, the draft conclusions of the upcoming European Council summit, scheduled for Thursday, have left open the stance EU leaders may take on the review document regarding relations with Israel. The draft text merely notes that leaders have been “informed of it,” rather than endorsing its recommendations more assertively.