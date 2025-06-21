Three UAE Team Emirates cyclists in top 10 at Baloise Belgium Tour

BRUSSELS, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued its strong performance at the Baloise Belgium Tour, with Florian Vermeersch and Filippo Baroncini securing third and fourth places respectively in stage 3 of the race, while their teammate Rune Herregodts finished tenth. The results placed three riders from the team among the top ten in the general classification.

Thanks to their powerful performance in Friday’s 9.7-kilometre individual time trial, Vermeersch and Baroncini now sit third and fourth overall, less than 20 seconds behind the race leader Ethan Hayter of Soudal Quick-Step, who won the stage.

Colombian rider Sebastián Molano, who had previously led the general classification and is also a member of UAE Team Emirates, dropped back after suffering a puncture during his final run. However, he took to the podium as the leader of the points classification, having secured second place in each of the previous two stages.

Attention now turns to stage 4, which will take place on the steep slopes of the Mur de Durbuy. The stage is expected to bring major changes to the general classification. UAE Team Emirates is aiming to maintain its strong performance and continue competing for top positions.

Vermeersch said the team’s strong showing reflects its physical and mental readiness, adding that the competition remains open and the riders are determined to achieve standout results in the upcoming stages.