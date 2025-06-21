Over 400 killed in Iran since start of conflict; Israel claims elimination of 3 IRGC leaders

CAPITALS, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- Iran's Ministry of Health announced today that more than 400 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since 13th June due to ongoing Israeli strikes.

Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour stated that, as of this morning, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of over 400 Iranians and injured 3,056 others.

Meanwhile, Israel announced today that it had eliminated three senior figures of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets targeted an area in Qom, south of Tehran, and eliminated Saeed Izadi, commander of the Palestine Corps in the IRGC’s Quds Force. He was reportedly targeted inside a secret apartment following an extensive and complex intelligence operation, according to the statement.