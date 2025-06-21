Suspicious drones, objects fall in multiple areas of Jordan

AMMAN, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- Jordan’s Public Security Directorate announced that it had received multiple reports since this morning regarding incidents involving the fall of drones and suspicious objects in several areas across the kingdom.

According to the Petra News Agency, the incidents resulted in material damage to a house and a vehicle at a single location in the Dhanibah area of Ramtha, with no injuries or damage reported at other sites.

Specialised security and military agencies have begun investigating the incidents and are handling the objects in question.

The Public Security Directorate reiterated its warning to the public to avoid approaching any suspicious objects, which may pose extreme danger due to the potential presence of explosive or toxic substances.