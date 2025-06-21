Austria bids to host major European AI computing centre

VIENNA, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- The federal government of Austria, in collaboration with the local government of Vienna and several specialised companies, has submitted an official proposal to host a high-performance European computing centre dedicated to the development and operation of artificial intelligence models.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said, “With this proposal, we are demonstrating our readiness to take responsibility for Europe’s digital future.”

The total investment earmarked for the creation of the supercomputing centre in Vienna is estimated at around €5 billion, with a final decision on the locations of the European AI mega-centres expected by the end of 2025.

The European Union is planning to establish five AI mega-centres across Europe. These centres will adhere to the highest standards of data protection, IT security and energy efficiency, providing the essential infrastructure to train, develop and run advanced artificial intelligence models.