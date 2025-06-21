Arab Parliament calls on Italy to recognise Palestinian state

ROME, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, has called on the Republic of Italy to formally recognise the State of Palestine, stating that such a move would be a step in the right direction towards supporting security and stability in the region.

Al Yamahi expressed hope that the Italian government would adopt policies and measures to exert pressure on Israel to halt its acts of genocide and starvation against the Palestinian people.

His remarks came during a meeting with Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, on the sidelines of the Arab Parliament’s participation in the 2nd Parliamentary Conference on Interfaith Dialogue, organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in cooperation with the Italian Parliament.

During the meeting, the President of the Arab Parliament discussed the escalating situation in the Middle East, stressing that the region is witnessing unprecedented tensions in light of the ongoing war between Iran and Israel. He emphasised that the region cannot withstand further escalation and that diplomatic solutions remain the only path to achieving lasting peace and stability.