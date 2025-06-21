No radiation consequences from Israeli strike on Isfahan facility: IAEA

CAPITALS, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed today that there were no radiation-related consequences following Israel’s strike on a centrifuge manufacturing facility in Isfahan, Iran. This marked the second time the facility has been targeted since the escalation of the conflict.

In a statement issued by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, the agency said that the site in question was a centrifuge production workshop in Isfahan, the third such facility to be targeted in Israeli attacks on locations associated with Iran’s nuclear programme.

Grossi said, “We know this facility well. There were no nuclear materials at the site, and therefore, the attack has not resulted in any radiological consequences.”

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military confirmed that it had struck an Iranian nuclear research facility overnight.

Meanwhile, Akbar Salehi, Deputy Security Chief of Isfahan Province, said the Israeli strikes caused damage to the facility but did not result in any casualties.