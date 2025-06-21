Turkish President says region cannot endure new war

ISTANBUL, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that the Middle East cannot withstand another war, stressing that the only viable solution to the ongoing dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme is a return to the negotiating table among all concerned parties.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish presidency and reported by Anadolu Agency, Erdogan made the remarks during a meeting in Istanbul today with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The Turkish president affirmed that Türkiye has consistently opposed Israeli attacks, whether on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, or Iran, asserting that Türkiye’s stance is rooted in principles that uphold sovereignty and reject violence.

The meeting addressed regional and international developments, with a focus on the military escalation between Israel and Iran, as well as ways to ease tensions and revive political and diplomatic processes in the region.

Erdogan noted that Türkiye has intensified its diplomatic efforts in recent weeks, engaging with various international parties to help de-escalate the situation and promote political solutions over the risk of broader conflict.

He emphasised that the entire region cannot endure the outbreak of another war, calling for Israel to immediately cease its aggressive policies and urging a return to political rationality.