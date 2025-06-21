Abdulla Al Hamed meets Arab content creators in Cannes

CANNES, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, met with a number of Arab content creators during his participation in the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in the French city of Cannes.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

The meeting highlighted the upcoming BRIDGE Summit, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi this December, as a global platform for fostering media collaboration and developing an advanced media ecosystem that anticipates future trends.

Al Hamed affirmed that the summit provides a vital space for engagement, knowledge exchange and the creation of new media solutions that amplify the positive impact of content. He invited content creators to actively participate in the summit’s activities, emphasising their pivotal role in shaping public awareness and delivering creative messages to diverse audiences across digital platforms.

He added that content creation has become a powerful tool for building awareness and culture, and an essential element in supporting the path of sustainable development.

Al Hamed also stressed the importance of producing content that reflects Arab culture and issues and communicating them to global audiences, especially in relation to the aspirations of Arab youth for development and prosperity.