Attack on Iran violates international law: GCC Secretary-General

ISTANBUL, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) -- Jassem Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has affirmed that Israel’s attacks on Iran reflect the Israeli government’s disregard for international law, condemning the strikes as a blatant violation of national sovereignty.

In his address at the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which began today in Istanbul, Al Budaiwi reiterated the GCC's call for a return to diplomacy.

He stressed the importance of exercising restraint and maintaining open diplomatic channels, viewing them as the only viable path to avoid a wider regional escalation.

Al Budaiwi praised Oman’s positive mediation role in promoting US-Iran negotiations and urged all parties to prioritise wisdom and diplomacy, warning against the risks of a confrontation that could extend beyond regional borders.

Regarding developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, Al Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in Gaza and called for an end to their suffering. He emphasised the need to lift the blockade on the Gaza Strip, open all crossings to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and essential supplies, and ensure their continuous delivery to the population.

He also underscored the urgent need for international protection for the Palestinian people and called for an end to the targeting of civilians, urging full compliance with international law, international humanitarian law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions without exception.

On another note, Al Budaiwi reiterated the GCC’s support for joint Islamic action efforts led by the OIC since its founding. He noted that the Council’s support is especially evident in key issues of priority for the Islamic world.

He highlighted the political support provided by the GCC during emergency Islamic summits and its contributions to reconstruction efforts in affected areas, as well as defending the rights of Muslim communities in international forums in line with the principle of Islamic solidarity.

Al Budaiwi added that the GCC has played a central role in combating Islamophobia and countering campaigns aimed at distorting the image of Islam, by backing the OIC’s initiatives at the United Nations and adopting landmark resolutions that promote coexistence and mutual respect.

He noted that GCC countries play an active role in political mediation and conflict resolution within the Islamic world, including support for dialogue between disputing parties and facilitating international consensus on sensitive issues through effective diplomatic channels.