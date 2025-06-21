Dortmund beat Sundowns in CWC clash

CINCINATTI, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) – Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 4-3 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup fixture at the TQL Stadium in Cincinatti, Ohio on Saturday in the second round of Group F action.

Borussia Dortmund shook off a slow start to defeat Mamelodi Sundowns and earn their first win of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

Mamelodi Sundowns will finish their group campaign against Fluminense in Miami on Wednesday (20:00 BST), while Borussia Dortmund face Ulsan in Cincinnati at the same time.