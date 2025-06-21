UAE National Rugby team defeats South Korea in World Cup Qualifiers

SEOUL, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE national rugby team (15-a-side category) defeated its South Korean counterpart 38-36 in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2027 Rugby World Cup (Australia). The match took place today in Seoul and ended the first half in a 21-21 tie.

With this victory, the UAE team has renewed its chances of qualifying for the World Cup. The final and third round of qualifiers will see the UAE face Sri Lanka on July 4 in Colombo.

The team finishing first will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the second-placed team will advance to the final qualification playoff, which will be hosted in Dubai from November 8 to 18.