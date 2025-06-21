Egyptian FM, Witkoff discuss Iran-Israel escalation

CAIRO, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty made a phone call on Saturday with Steve Witkoff, the US President’s Special Envoy for the Middle East, as part of ongoing coordination and consultation between Egypt and the United States regarding the dangerous and rapidly evolving developments in the region, MENA reported.

The call addressed the growing regional tensions, particularly the military escalation between Israel and Iran, and the serious threat it poses to regional security and stability.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of de-escalation, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and the resumption of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme.

He affirmed that military solutions are not viable for regional conflicts and that peaceful settlement and political dialogue remain the only path to ensuring lasting stability and peace in the Middle East.

For his part, Witkoff shared the US perspective on the evolving situation and the ongoing efforts to give diplomacy a chance to contain the crisis.