Germany evacuates 123 citizens from Israel

BERLIN, 21st June, 2025 (WAM) – Germany announced today the evacuation of 123 of its citizens who were stranded in Israel due to the war with Iran.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry has already organised the evacuation of 345 people on two chartered flights via Amman. Another such flight is due to leave the Jordanian capital on Saturday.

Two German air force planes evacuated 64 nationals from Israel.

According to data released by the ministry, there are still about 1,000 German citizens in Iran, and about 4,000 German citizens in Israel.