Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation issues statement after US attack on nuclear sites

TEHRAN, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Iranian Atomic Energy Organisation issued a statement following the US today's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, according to Iran's Mehr News Agency.

“The nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran in a brutal act that contradicts international law, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)," the statement reads.

The statement added that the international community "is expected to condemn the lawlessness based on the rules of the jungle and support Iran in achieving its legitimate right.”

The Organisation further assured the Iranians that despite the “evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the path of development of this national industry to be stopped.”

“This organisation has put the necessary measures, including legal action, on its agenda to defend the rights of the noble Iranian nation,” concluded the statement.