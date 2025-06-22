No radiation detected in Gulf region, says Saudi Nuclear Commission

RIYADH, 22nd June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission (NRRC) has confirmed that no radiological effects have been detected in the environment of the Kingdom or other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, following US airstrikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

The announcement was made through a post by the Commission on its official account on the X platform.

The statement comes hours after US President Donald Trump declared that the United States had carried out a “highly successful” strike on three nuclear sites in Iran.